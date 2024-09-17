All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Excited For Conference Play To Heat Up: 'Go Out There And Do What We Do'

Cincinnati has a winning record entering the conference slate.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is ready to roll for the Big 12 schedule following a strong three-game start to his Cincinnati career. The quarterback has thrown six TDs and no interceptions while ranking fourth among Big 12 QBs in ESPN QBR (75.4) through the opening trip of games.

"Very excited to start off conference play," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "Houston's obviously a good opponent can't take them lightly and you got to go out there and do what we do, but very excited to get out there."

Sorsby's about to face a pass defense that's picked off three passes so far this season and is allowing just 123.7 passing yards per game (13th nationally). Feeding Xzavier Henderson (10 catches for 108 yards against Miami) again could be a nice way to break down that unit.

"He's another outstanding player," Sorsby said about Henderson after a stellar showing Saturday. "And anytime you get the ball in his hands, he's great with the ball in his hands. So yeah, obviously, Miami was doing a great job of taking away the deep passing game. So any chance we had to take the underneath stuff it was a good opportunity to get the ball in his hands and let him do some good things with it but, obviously, you know, get the ball in his hands, Royer's hands and then all the other guys that we have as well and going forward I think it's going to be really good."

Cincinnati takes on Houston this Saturday at noon ET on FS1.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

