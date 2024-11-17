All Bearcats

Cincinnati-Kansas State Football Kickoff Time Announced For 2024 Matchup

Another tough scenario for the Bearcats.

Russ Heltman

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) takes down Cincinnati Bearcats' wide receiver Tony Johnson (0) during the first quarter in the week-12 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football squad gets a familiar scenario next week on the road at Kansas State. UC is kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Cincinnati is 2-2 all-time against the Wildcats and has not played them as conference opponents. It marks UC's third road night game in conference play this season.

Multiple reports confirmed the time and network as Cincinnati plays its sixth road conference night game in its first two Big 12 seasons.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

