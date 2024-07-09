All Bearcats

Corey Kiner on UC Rushing Attack: 'I'm a Peacock And Just Let me Fly'

Cincinnati was a monster on the ground last season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.
CINCINNATI — Corey Kiner and the Bearcats rushing attack is looking for another top-10 showing nationally on the ground as the team goes through Big 12 Media Days.

"So I feel like Coach Satterfield's heavy run game philosophy's helped me a lot," Kiner told ESPN. "I like to think of it as I'm a peacock and just let me fly. So yeah, he does that in a great way."

Kiner became the 23rd player in team history with 1,000-plus rushing yards in a season after posting 1,047 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 192 carries last fall.

"All that experience coming back for another year, and the success that we had in the run game last year, I like to think we're going to do that again," Kiner said. 

Cincinnati has dozens of new players in the fold ready to help Kiner and the other veterans flip the script in 2024.

