Look: Graphic Shows How Impressive Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Has Been So Far This Season

The Bearcats are 3-1 on the season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to throw in the first quarter of the College Football game against the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to throw in the first quarter of the College Football game against the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby has thrown for 1,055 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games. Cincinnati is 3-1 ahead of Saturday's game against Texas Tech.

CFB Numbers released a graphic that shows how good he's been so far this year. His success rate, explosive play rate, EPA (Expected Points Added) per play and passing EPA really stand out.

