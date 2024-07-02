Look: Luke Kandra, Dontay Corleone Named Preseason All-Big 12
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had two football players make the 2024 preseason All-Big 12 team: DT Dontay Corleone and G Luke Kandra.
Both maulers are coming off All-Big 12 seasons. Corleone notched All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2023 after posting 39 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and three sacks across 12 starts.
Kandra made the first team last season after tallying an impressive 81.8 PFF grade (third-best among Power Conference guards). He figures to be the top blocker for UC's heavy rushing attack in 2024.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock
Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp
Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron
Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend
Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights
Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game
Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson
2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati
Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards
Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football
Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit
Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed
David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo
Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'
Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats