Look: Turf Getting Installed at Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility

Turf is going down at @GoBEARCATS’ new indoor facility! 🏗️💪 Grateful to be the Official Turf Partner of UC Athletics —built for year-round performance and powered by a 100% PPE-compliant crew. #Motz #Bearcats @uofcincy @GoBearcatsFB @messerwearebldg pic.twitter.com/NdZZTyc5cj