Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Football and Basketball Contact Fresh Talents

The transfer portal is open in both sports.

Russ Heltman

Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC basketball and football are canvassing the spring transfer portal for new talent in another Pinging the Portal. We start on the football side, where Cincinnati offered Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki from SMU.

The defensive tackle has one year of eligibility left after playing just 34 snaps for SMU this past season at 6-2, 302 pounds. He did notch a 71.4 Pro Football Focus grade in 2023 on 159 snaps.

The football team is also welcoming Southern Illinois defensive tackle Elijah Gunn in for a visit on April 21 after they offered him this week.

The 6-3, 290-pound talent holds three more seasons of eligibility and had 20 tackles this past season. It amounted to a 67.3 PFF grade on 300 snaps.

We close the portal ping with new basketball interest in Southeast Missouri State guard Teddy Washington. The Portal Report noted the contact.

The 6-2, 175-pound talent could have two more years of eligibility left based on the new JuCo rulings. He posted 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds this past season on 38.6% shooting.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

