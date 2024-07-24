All Bearcats

Watch: Clip Emerges of Hilarious Exchange Between Travis and Jason Kelce

This is hilarious.

James Rapien

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024.
Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bearcats legends Jason and Travis Kelce are two of the most popular figures in sports.

The New Heights crew posted a clip from 2015 that includes Travis' ringtone and a hilarious exchange between the two brothers.

Patrick Mahomes says Kelce still has the same ringtone. Watch the clip below:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25

Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech

Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and the Bearcats for AllBearcats.com. He is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with his family. 

Home/Football