All Bearcats

Watch: Former UC Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LIX

A few Cincinnati products in the big game.

Russ Heltman

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — A Bearcat interception in the Super Bowl!

Check out former UC safety Bryan Cook snagging a pick off of Eagles safety Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LIX (His first postseason interception):

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams

Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns

Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents

Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied

On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd

Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team

Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road

Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others

Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football