Watch: Latest Look at Cincinnati's Indoor Performance Center Construction
CINCINNATI — The latest Hard Hat Wednesday is here as construction continues on the Cincinnati Bearcats' Indoor Performance Center.
The foundation is largely set as the building starts to really take shape and look like the final product Bearcats athletes will start using later this year.
