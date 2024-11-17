All Bearcats

Watch: Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Injury, Recaps Loss to Iowa State

Cincinnati is now 5-5 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Davion Carter (56) blocks Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Davion Carter (56) blocks Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got doubled up by Iowa State football 34-17 on Saturday night behind a bevy of penalties and a brutal night passing the football.

Star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone also went down with an injury during the second half.

"I think he got a helmet to his leg that kind of bruised up on him," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. "And was not able to finish hopefully we'll be able to get that thing treated up and to be able to play. Obviously, we'll know more in 24 hours after that thing's settled down and we'll see if it swelled up any or not."

Hear from Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby, Josh Minkins, and Gavin Gerhart after the loss:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

