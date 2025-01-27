Watch: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win Over Buffalo Bills
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday night.
Kansas City is trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Check out the famous former Bearcat celebrating with popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following the win:
