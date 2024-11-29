All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Basketball Lands Five-Star Recruit, Football Finale Preview

The Bearcats have been busy.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) listens to instructions from UC head coach Wes Miller in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 win over Alabama State.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) listens to instructions from UC head coach Wes Miller in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 win over Alabama State. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — A five-star week in Cincinnati athletics with the Bearcats basketball team, adding Shon Abaev to the 2025 class. Neil Meyer and I discussed that and previewed Saturday's football regular-season finale against TCU.

Check out the show:

