Cincinnati Football's 2025 Recruiting Class On Pace For Lowest Rating This Decade
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a big win on the field this past weekend but took a major hit off of it after the top recruit in UC's 2025 football recruiting class decommitted.
Four-star tight end Mikkel Skinner has left Cincinnati's flailing in the low-60s nationally and headed toward the lowest rating of any UC class this decade, including the 2023 class that signed amidst a coaching change.
The Bearcats now have just one four-star recruit in its 15-player class (CB Jahmari DeLoatch). This class is worse than the 2024 group, depending on what major recruiting service you look at, including a 13th overall ranking on 247Sports among Big 12 teams, with them part a big gap of bottomfeeder teams by overall rating.
Here is where Cincinnati's class stands among the four major services:
247Sports (62nd), ESPN (unranked), Rivals (64th), On3 (62nd), and the national average (62.66). UC sat at 43.75 on average on June 26.
