Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Edge Rusher Jarius Rodgers

Cincinnati is starting to shift focus to 2026.

Russ Heltman

Fleming Island Golden Eagles Jarius Rodgers (14) does a flip as he runs out on the field with teammates before the start of the game against the Bartram Trail Bears. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023.
Fleming Island Golden Eagles Jarius Rodgers (14) does a flip as he runs out on the field with teammates before the start of the game against the Bartram Trail Bears. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is rolling out more offers, starting with four-star 2026 edge rusher Jarius Rodgers out of Fleming Island (Florida).

According to 247Sports, Rodgers is the 232nd-ranked player nationally and the 21st-best edge rusher.

The 6-5, 193-pound talent holds 15 offers from schools like Georgia Tech and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.

We roll to an offer for 2026 prospect Muya Jonas out of La Lumiere (Indiana).

The 6-8, 215-pound talent is a four-star basketball prospect on ESPN, but this is his first football offer. 

Cincinnati also made a late 2025 offer to three-star offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin out of Findlay (Ohio).

According to 247Sports, Wilkin is the 95th-best interior offensive lineman nationally and the 61st-best player in Ohio.

The 6-4, 275-pound blocker is up to 19 offers from schools like Central Michigan and Indiana. Check out his highlights here.

The roundup closes with an offer for unranked 2025 offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly out of Avon (Ohio).

He is not ranked and holds one offer from Akron.

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

