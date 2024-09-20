All Bearcats

Bearcats Secure Commitment From Four-Star 2025 Guard Keyshuan Tillery

Cincinnati has another bouncy guard of the future.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats secured their first commitment in the Class of 2025 as four-star guard Keyshuan Tillery out of New Hampton School is rolling with Cincinnati. 

He visited campus in September and had a reported top three from Cincinnati Rivals of UC, Virginia, and Syracuse. The Bearcats were his final choice on Friday.

According to 247Sports, Tillery is the 66th-best player nationally and the 11th-best point guard.

At 6-foot, 184 pounds, Tillery doesn't intimidate at first glance, but his open-court running and bounce are palpable. You can feel the latter on defense, especially in transition where he can shock opponents with blocks out of nowhere.

He'd bring solid offensive energy to UC's backcourt and shows patience in the halfcourt that's deadly when his handle is cooking. Tillery is an elite high school ball handler and could be a really fun talent at UC.

Keyshuan Tillery Commits to Cincinnati
Keyshuan Tillery Commits to Cincinnati / 247Sports

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

