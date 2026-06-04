Three Prospects to Monitor During the Florida Gators' Second OV Weekend of 2026

Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators will host yet another long list of talented 2027 prospects in Gainesville this upcoming weekend, with the program hoping to build on an already impressive recruiting class heading into the first season under the new head coach.

Currently sitting with ESPN's No. 4 class in the country, the Gators' momentum on the trail has only continued to build. Amongst a group of Gators commits, multiple intriguing uncommitted prospects will be on campus again, with Florida’s staff having another strong chance to make some big moves on the trail this summer and build on what is already one of the better classes in recent history for the program.

Three Prospects To Monitor

Amongst the list of Gators targets, three prospects standout this weekend specifically. Florida Gators on SI lists them below.

5-Star WR Eric McFarland III (25 NATL | 5 WR)

One of the highest rated players still available on Florida’s board, McFarland moved his visit date up to Gainesville and is expected to make his final decision after the trip.

The Gators continue to pursue a big fish to add to its already talented wide receiver haul, and while the highly-coveted wideout seems like a long-shot, Florida will have the last shot amongst a list of top programs that make up his finalists.

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Eric McFarland is down to 11 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’9 175 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/FAt7LOWplO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2026

The elite target will be one to watch this weekend as the Gators look to make one last push before a decision is made.

4-Star DL Cahron Wheeler (108 NATL | 11 DL)

A priority target for Florida, Wheeler could be the next addition to the Gators class over the weekend if Jon Sumrall and staff can capitalize on a strong momentum in the blue-chips recruitment.

The Maryland prospect has official visits still scheduled to Auburn, Maryland and Tennessee after his Gainesville stop, yet Florida is pushing hard after making his top-six last month.

3-Star DB Kamarion Johnson (439 NATL | 39 S)

While announcing his top-three just a week ago, Johnson told Florida Gators on SI that his decision could come sooner than some might expect ahead of his visit this weekend.

With just one safety committed so far this cycle, Florida has turned much of its attention to the position, with the program sitting in a good spot for the former NC State commit in a battle against Florida State and Cincinnati.

Keep an eye out for the Gators to push to close on one of the three safety targets on campus for the OV weekend, with Johnson seemingly trending to be that name.

Other Prospects Visiting

Elijah Guertin (439 NATL | 38 Edge)

Remaining OV’s scheduled to Florida, Penn State and Tennessee

Adryan Cole (179 NATL | 15 S)

Top Seven: Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss

Andre Hyppolite (211 NATL | 18 S)

Remaining OV’s scheduled to Florida, Miami, Notre Dame and Georgia

Trenton Yancey (232 NATL | 31 WR)

Top 10: Florida, Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida State, SMU, TCU, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Nebraska

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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