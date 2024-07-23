FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line
Fall camp begins this week in Tallahassee as Florida State starts preparations for the 2024 season. With a lot of moving parts on offense, the offensive line will play a big part in the success of the unit early in the year.
It's a veteran group that the Seminoles should be able to lean on while quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and the skill players figure things out. FSU has seven seniors along the offensive line and is fielding a unit that has nearly 200 combined FBS starts.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns toward an offensive line room that is deeper than ever and filled with experience.
At the Surface
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Senior
Washington will be one of the biggest leaders on Florida State's roster ahead of his sixth year in Tallahassee. He'll be locking down the left tackle spot after developing into an all-conference selection last year. Washington is the top offensive lineman on the team and his health will be crucial. He's appeared in 47 games, with 37 starts, during his time with the Seminoles.
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Senior
Smith is another stalwart on the offensive line as he's been a dependable center for years. He's started at least seven games at center during each of the last four seasons. Smith has played through various injuries to make it through the last two campaigns. Florida State will need to keep him healthy and ready for the long grind of a season. He's made 45 appearances and 41 starts in garnet and gold.
— Jeremiah Byers, Redshirt Senior
Byers will likely be Florida State's starting right tackle for the second consecutive year. He needs to become more consistent as a pass blocker in 2024 but his athletic capabilities make that improvement seem like a real possibility. Byers started all 14 games last season and was FSU's offensive newcomer of the year. He'll be an important piece this year.
— Robert Scott, Redshirt Senior
Scott is a big unknown entering the preseason as he's been limited for the majority of the last two years while dealing with multiple lower-body injuries. He wasn't on the field often in 2023 and missed spring practice as well. When healthy, Scott is an all-conference performer but that's not something Florida State can depend on right now. He's appeared in 37 games, with 30 starts, in garnet and gold.
— Keiondre Jones, Redshirt Senior
Jones joined Florida State last year after beginning his college career at Auburn. He was a member of the rotation last season, appearing in all 14 games and starting in the rivalry win against Florida. Jones has played a lot of football and his experience will be useful for the Seminoles. He'll be competing for a starting role this year but will be a solid reserve at the very least.
— Richie Leonard IV, Senior
Leonard IV is one of three transfers that the Seminoles brought in this offseason. He's expected to instantly take on a big role along the interior and might be the favorite to start at right guard. Leonard IV played for one of Florida State's biggest rivals - Florida - for four years but he's already traded in orange and blue for garnet and gold. Don't be surprised if he makes an impact in the locker room as well.
— Jacob Rizy, Senior
Rizy is the lone offensive line transfer that didn't go through spring practice with the program but he's coming in ready to make his mark. He's made it clear that he wants to take a starting job and his mindset is admirable. It'll be interesting to see his transition from the FCS to Florida State over the coming weeks. Listed as a senior, he has two years of eligibility remaining.
— TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Junior
Ferguson was one of five transfers that Florida State landed from Alabama earlier this year. He's got a high ceiling but still has a ways to go in the developmental process after dealing with injuries with the Crimson Tide. Ferguson made strides during the spring and might end up starting at left guard.
— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Junior
There weren't many players who improved as much as Estes this spring. After playing a reserve role for much of his career, he's a legitimate contender for the left guard spot and will likely be involved in the rotation. Estes is a veteran with plenty of strength. He's earned playing time in 28 games at Florida State.
— Jaylen Early, Redshirt Sophomore
Early is entering his third year at Florida State and he'll be battling for a spot in the lineup at left tackle behind Darius Washington. He's made noticeable improvements over the last year. The former blue-chip prospect needs a big preseason to show he's on the right track.
— Julian Armella, Redshirt Sophomore
Fall camp is probably even more important for Armella. The legacy recruit joined the Seminoles with high expectations but hasn't seen the field often during his first two years with the program. Armella moved from tackle to guard this spring and has added weight ahead of the preseason. If he's going to make an impact at Florida State, it has to start now.
— Andre' Otto, Redshirt Freshman
Otto was a diamond in the rough that Florida State signed as part of its 2023 class. He redshirted last year but looks to be a capable piece in the future. Otto is repping at right tackle and center with the potential to contribute at either spot. He might not end up in the two deep this year but his progress is encouraging. Otto appeared in the Southern Miss game last season.
— Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Freshman
Simmons was in the same class as Otto. A blue-chip recruit at the time, he's still relatively early in his development process. After all, Simmons just moved to America to pursue football less than five years ago after growing up in Sweden. He didn't appear in a game in 2023 but there's still a lot to like about what he brings to the table. Simmons needs to keep growing in the right direction and stay healthy.
— Tye Hylton, Freshman
Hylton was one of two high school signees along the offensive line that enrolled for spring practice. Having a full offseason in the program has been useful for him to put on some size. This will be a good learning year for Hylton as he begins his career at left tackle. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class who committed to FSU last summer.
— Jayden Todd, Freshman
Todd was the other prep prospect to join Florida State in January. He's got tremendous size at 6-foot-6, 324 pounds. Todd needs to continue growing but he's already showing good signs after dropping 16 pounds since the spring. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class who committed to FSU last summer.
— Jonathan Daniels, Freshman
Daniels recently arrived on campus this summer. He's got a high ceiling with his athleticism and will need to continue adding weight to his frame. Daniels has built a solid rapport with Darius Washington and that relationship could be beneficial this season as he learns from a group of veterans. He was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class who committed to FSU last summer.
— Manasse Itete, Freshman
The Seminoles essentially flipped Itete from USC last summer in a big recruiting win. Itete is an international prospect and only started playing football within the last couple of years. He will have to develop and grow over the coming seasons but there's a lot to like about the potential he brings to the table. Itete was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class who committed to FSU last summer.
Biggest Question Mark?
Can Florida State's improved depth help the Seminoles survive the injuries that plagued the unit in 2023?
Florida State's offensive line was immensely talented last year but injuries ultimately held the group short of reaching its potential. Robert Scott was barely on the field, Maurice Smith missed two games and played less than 100% for much of the year, Washington missed one game, and Jones was banged up during the second half of the season. Plus, D'Mitri Emmanuel, Casey Roddick, and Bless Harris were all limited at different points as well.
Once again, on paper, this unit looks extremely solid but bangs and bruises will accumulate throughout a long season. That's just the nature of the game, especially at such a physical position. The Seminoles shored up their depth even further this offseason and there are legitimately ten viable players who can relied on if needed. The interior has more bodies than the outside which means it'll be critical for Washington, Scott, and Byers to remain in the lineup and available to play.
The offensive line is in a better spot than a year ago but a lot of this will come down to luck.
Follow the Leader
— Darius Washington/Maurice Smith
I've absolutely got to go with the two offensive linemen who have been in Tallahassee the longest. Darius Washington and Maurice Smith have experienced it all at Florida State, sticking around through the highs and lows to go for one last run with the Seminoles. As important as they are on the field, the veteran duo are just as useful in the locker room.
They have voices that will be listened to and younger players will be looking to them to set the tone. Washington and Smith's impact will be evident for years to come on those who eventually rise up in their place.
Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr./Jaylen Early, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Terrence Ferguson, RS Jr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
Right Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr./Julian Armella, RS So.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Scott/Andre' Otto, RS Fr./Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Fall Camp Outlook
The offensive line is in a very good spot ahead of the beginning of the preseason. There is depth from top-to-bottom and a bunch of talent. Florida State could very reasonably end up having multiple players from the unit awarded with all-conference honors. It's obvious what guys like Washington, Smith, Byers, and Scott bring to the table. These next few weeks will be about figuring out where players such as Leonard IV, Rizy, Ferguson, Jones, and Estes fit in - along with some of the youngsters around them.
As far as position battles, brewing competitions at right guard and left guard are probably where fans want to turn their attention to over the next few weeks. Leonard IV and Ferguson might have the early leg up but Rizy and Estes won't give up easily.
Regardless of how it shocks, there are more than enough reasons to be confident that Florida State's offensive line will be productive once again. Mike Norvell believes this could be the deepest unit that he's had since becoming head coach of the Seminoles.
