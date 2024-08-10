2025 Four-Star Georgia Tech Target Jontae Gilbert Makes College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech made the final five for four-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert back in June, but Gilbert will not be coming to play for Brent Key in Atlanta. The 2025 four star defensive back made his college choice today and he has committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia. It seemed like things were trending this way after GIlbert had been given multiple predictions to land at Georgia, but he made it official today.
While Gilbert would have been a great addition to Georgia Tech's class, they might be getting their biggest recruiting win of the modern era on Monday. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty will be committing on that date and Georgia Tech has received multiple predictions from the top recruiting analysts in the business to land Petty. We will see what Monday brings, but it could be a huge day for the Yellow Jackets.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gilbert is a four-star prospect, the No. 141 player in the country, the No. 17 defensive back in the country, and the No. 18 player in the state of Georgia.
Here is a scouting report on Gilbert, as well as some stats and info courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"A longer-framed defensive back prospect with traits worth molding for the long haul. Measured just over 6-foot-1 multiple times summer before junior season and has some verified additional length in the arms. Has repped at both safety and cornerback early on in prep career and made plays at both spots while facing respectable Atlanta-based competition. Viewed by some coaches as more of a safety on Saturdays, but might be best suited for an outside role in a physical snap-to-whistle cover scheme given what he has put on tape thus far as he’s not afraid to use his hands and squeeze vertical routes. Offers upside as a run defender as he works to get off blocks and get ball carries on the ground. Light on ball production, but frame is impressive. Top-end speed, however, a bit of a question mark given lack of data points. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact player for a Power Five program if he can keep progressing."
"Has also ran track in high school.
"2022: Two-way player for Douglass getting snaps at both DB and WR. Totaled 54 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT. Helped Astros make Georgia's AAA playoffs. Earned all-region honors."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun