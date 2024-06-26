2025 Georgia Tech Target Herbert Scroggins Receives Prediction To Land At Miami
A few days after postponing his commitment date, 2025 Georgia Tech target Herbert Scroggins has received a prediction to land with the Miami Hurricanes from Miami insider Gaby Urrutia at 247Sports. Scroggins was on an official visit to Miami this past weekend and was set to commit on Tuesday, but he announced on social media on Sunday morning that he was postponing that announcement. He did not announce a new date for his commitment.
Prior to his visit with Miami, Scroggins had three 247 Crystal Balls in favor of him landing at Auburn. Crystal ball predictions are not guaranteed, but with him postponing his commitment after visiting the Hurricanes and now receiving a prediciton to land at Miami, it seems like they might be the pick.
Scroggins announced his top four schools recently and they were Georgia Tech, Miami, Auburn, and North Carolina. Scroggins is a three-star player who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. He visited Georgia Tech earlier this month.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 406 player in the country, the No. 29 edge player in the country, and the No. 46 player in the state of Georgia. He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
At 6'3, 233 LBS, Scroggins is a very intriguing prospect who displays athleticism and he would pair nicely with one of Georgia Tech's other edge rushers committed in the class, Andre Fuller.
Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 17th at 247Sports and 2nd in the ACC.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner