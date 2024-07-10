2025 Georgia Tech Target Isaiah Mizell Makes College Commitment Decision
All signs were pointing towards 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mizell choosing Arizona over Georgia Tech today and that is what happened. Mizell chose the Wildcats over Georgia Tech, Kansas State, and Syracuse.
While there were some early predictions for Georgia Tech to land Mizell, the forecasts turned to Arizona. Kelly Quinlan of Rivals and Rod Mackenzie at 247Sports both put predictions for Mizell to choose Arizona.
This is still setting up to be a strong class for Georgia Tech. Right now, the Yellow Jackets class ranks No. 25 in the country and No. 4 in the ACC behind Miami, Clemson, and SMU.
Here is a breakdown on Mizell courtesy of All Yellow Jackets Recruiting Reporter Najeh Wilkins:
"Mizell held a total of 15 offers before narrowing down his top schools. In terms of what he did on the football field, Mizell was electric for Boone. He finished his junior year with 49 catches for 1,057 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. Those 22 touchdowns set a school single-season record. According to 247Sports Composite, Mizell is ranked as the No. 128 player in Florida, the No. 159 WR, and the No.1001 player nationally.
When you roll the tape, you can see the speed on the field for Mizell. Not only is he a deep ball threat who can get behind the defensive with his quick releases off the line and speed.
He is also great at taking short hitches, slants, and screen passes for touchdowns. There is not a lot of shake and bake when he touches the ball instead Mizell makes one cut and then he is headed up the field and turns on the afterburners."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris