2025 Georgia Tech Target Jayden Mann Makes College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech was hoping to make another addition to their offensive line group for their 2025 recruiting class, but OL target Jayden Mann opted to commit to Syracuse today over Georgia Tech, Rutgers, and West Virginia. While the Yellow Jackets have a strong offensive line group and strong 2025 class overall, Mann would have been a nice addition to this group.
Mann is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ranking as the No. 92 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player in the state of New York. Mann plays at Cardinal Hayes High School in the state of New York and had other offers from West Virginia, Rutgers, Auburn, Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee among others. At 6'4 285 LBS, Mann is a powerful offensive line and very athletic for his size. He moves his feet and is already really solid in pass protection. I think he is a starting caliber player with the right development.
While Georgia Tech missed out on Mann today and wide receiver target Isaiah Mizell yesterday, Brent Key and his staff have built a strong 2025 class that currently ranks No. 26 on 247Sports and No. 5 overall in the ACC. There are still some targets out there for Georgia Tech to try and land and I think they could still add to their class when it is all said and done.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris