2026 Four-Star Defensive Lineman JaReylan McCoy Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Schools

Could Georgia Tech put themselves in position to land one of the top defensive lineman in the country in the 2026 class?

Jackson Caudell

2026 Defensive Lineman JaReylan McCoy
2026 Defensive Lineman JaReylan McCoy / 247 Sports/Gerard Martinez

While most fans are going to focus on the current 2025 class that Brent Key is currently putting together for Georgia Tech, it is never too early to look ahead to next year's class, where there is a ton of talented prospects that the Yellow Jackets are currently in the mix for. One of those players is 2026 defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, a four star defensive lineman who plays at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, MS. Yesterday, McCoy released his top 12 schools and among them was Georgia Tech along with Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Penn State, and Mississippi State.

According to the 247Sports Composite, McCoy is the No. 49 player in the country for the 2026 class, the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi.

Here is some more stats and info on McCoy courtesy of 247Sports:

Also plays basketball.

2022: As a freshman racked up 70 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks for a Tupelo squad that finished the season with a 13-1 record with the lone loss coming in the 6A state semifinals against eventual state champion Starkville High.

Perhaps the top player on the board for Georgia Tech in the 2026 class is five-star safety Zelus Hicks, who plays at Carrolton High School in Georgia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Hicks is the No. 19 player in, the No. 2 safety in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Hicks also has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. It would be a huge win for Brent Key and his staff to get Hicks in the 2026 class.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

