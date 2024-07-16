2026 Four-Star Defensive Lineman JaReylan McCoy Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Schools
While most fans are going to focus on the current 2025 class that Brent Key is currently putting together for Georgia Tech, it is never too early to look ahead to next year's class, where there is a ton of talented prospects that the Yellow Jackets are currently in the mix for. One of those players is 2026 defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, a four star defensive lineman who plays at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, MS. Yesterday, McCoy released his top 12 schools and among them was Georgia Tech along with Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Penn State, and Mississippi State.
According to the 247Sports Composite, McCoy is the No. 49 player in the country for the 2026 class, the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi.
Here is some more stats and info on McCoy courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2022: As a freshman racked up 70 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks for a Tupelo squad that finished the season with a 13-1 record with the lone loss coming in the 6A state semifinals against eventual state champion Starkville High.
Perhaps the top player on the board for Georgia Tech in the 2026 class is five-star safety Zelus Hicks, who plays at Carrolton High School in Georgia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Hicks is the No. 19 player in, the No. 2 safety in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Hicks also has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. It would be a huge win for Brent Key and his staff to get Hicks in the 2026 class.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris