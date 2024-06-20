Georgia Tech Makes The Top Four For 2025 EDGE Target Herbert Scroggins Ahead of His Commitment Date Next Week
Georgia Tech currently has a top 20 recruiting class and one of the best months of June of anyone across the nation and they are hoping that they can add to that before the month is over. The Yellow Jackets have added 14 prospects in the month of June and it does not feel like they are done just yet.
One of the tagets that they still have on the board in 2025 is edge rusher Herbert Scroggins, a three-star player who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. Scroggins is set to announce his commitment choice next Tuesday and his top four schools are Georgia Tech, Auburn, Miami, and North Carolina. Scroggins is slated to visit Miami this weekend and was at Georgia Tech last weekend.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 406 player in the country, the No. 29 edge player in the country, and the No. 46 player in the state of Georgia. He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
The favorite to land Scroggins next week might be Auburn. The Tigers have received three predictions to land the talented defensive end since June 16th so keep an eye on Auburn next week.
At 6'3, 233 LBS, Scroggins is a very intriguing prospect who displays athleticism and he would pair nicely with one of Georgia Tech's other edge rushers committed in the class, Andre Fuller.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves