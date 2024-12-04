Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Wide Receiver Cal Faulkner Officially Signs With Georgia Tech
Three-Star Wide Receiver Cal Faulkner has officially signed with Georgia Tech. Faulkner committed to Georgia Tech in June and has been a part of the recruiting class since. Faulkner is a 6'2 185 LBS receiver who played his high school football at Lumpkin County High School (GA). According to the 247Sports Composite, Faulkner is the No. 832 player in the country, the No. 53 athlete in the country, and the No. 98 player in the state of Georgia. Faulkner was the 13th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Faulkner when he committed to Georgia Tech in June:
"Faulkner is a do-it-all player for the Lumpkin Indians who are based out of Dahlonega, Ga. Last year he played primarily quarterback for the Indians and threw for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 969 yards and 18 touchdowns. He combined for a total of 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. Faulkner also played defense and was tied for the team-high with two interceptions last season. His standout season saw him get a lot of accolades as he helped make history for the Indians program.
Faulkner was named first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Association and was named player of the year by Georgia High School Football Daily. He led the Indians to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals in 2023. It was the best finish and record in program history.
As far as what he is going to play at Georgia Tech, the two-way star will be playing receiver. Georgia already has a great receiver core coming in for the class of 2025 in three-star Jamauri Brice. The Yellow Jackets may not be done adding as the 2025 class is loaded at the wide receiver position. Georgia Tech adds a guy who gives them some versatility and can be used in many ways on offense."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia