Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/1)
Welcome to July. After a crazy month of June in the recruiting world, things are going to continue to heat up and take shape across the ACC. One of the biggest winners in the month of June was Brent Key and Georgia Tech, who picked up 17 commitments in the month. The latest was one of their best, with three-star defensive lineman Derry Norris choosing the Yellow Jackets over Miami. Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 2 in the ACC behind Clemson, but now the Hurricanes have leaped over Georgia Tech for the No. 2 class in the conference.
I have been saying for most of the month that the two schools to keep an eye on to take a big jump up in the recruiting rankings were Miami and Florida State and they are both making a charge up. After finishing with the top recruiting class in the conference for the past two seasons, Mario Cristobal is aiming for another. Florida State was dead last in the recruiting rankings at this time last week, but the Seminoles have gotten a string of four-star commitments to move up to No. 7. FSU also has the fifth-highest rated average recruiting ranking in the country.
Stanford and Duke remain in the top five of the rankings, while Syracuse has fallen to No. 6. Pitt moved up to No. 8, Boston College slipped to 9th, and North Carolina jumped up a spot to No. 10. Virginia, Virginia Tech, SMU, Wake Forest, Louisville, Cal, and NC State.
1. Clemson
2. Miami
3. Georgia Tech
4. Stanford
5. Duke
6. Syracuse
7. Florida State
8. Pitt
9. Boston College
10. North Carolina
11. Virginia
12. Virginia Tech
13. SMU
14. Wake Forest
15. Louisville
16. Cal
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris