All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/1)

Georgia Tech remains in the top three of the recruiting rankings in the ACC for the 2025 class

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to July. After a crazy month of June in the recruiting world, things are going to continue to heat up and take shape across the ACC. One of the biggest winners in the month of June was Brent Key and Georgia Tech, who picked up 17 commitments in the month. The latest was one of their best, with three-star defensive lineman Derry Norris choosing the Yellow Jackets over Miami. Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 2 in the ACC behind Clemson, but now the Hurricanes have leaped over Georgia Tech for the No. 2 class in the conference.

I have been saying for most of the month that the two schools to keep an eye on to take a big jump up in the recruiting rankings were Miami and Florida State and they are both making a charge up. After finishing with the top recruiting class in the conference for the past two seasons, Mario Cristobal is aiming for another. Florida State was dead last in the recruiting rankings at this time last week, but the Seminoles have gotten a string of four-star commitments to move up to No. 7. FSU also has the fifth-highest rated average recruiting ranking in the country.

Stanford and Duke remain in the top five of the rankings, while Syracuse has fallen to No. 6. Pitt moved up to No. 8, Boston College slipped to 9th, and North Carolina jumped up a spot to No. 10. Virginia, Virginia Tech, SMU, Wake Forest, Louisville, Cal, and NC State.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/1)

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. Georgia Tech

4. Stanford

5. Duke

6. Syracuse

7. Florida State

8. Pitt

9. Boston College

10. North Carolina

11. Virginia

12. Virginia Tech

13. SMU

14. Wake Forest

15. Louisville

16. Cal

17. Florida State

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation

Home/Football Recruiting