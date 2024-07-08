Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/8)
Clemson had a hold on the No. 1 spot in the ACC Recruiting Rankings for months, but there is a new No. 1 now in the conference.
Miami has had the top recruiting class in the ACC for the past two seasons and Mario Cristobal is angling to make it three straight. The Hurricanes got more big time commitments this past week annd they moved past the Tigers for the No. 1 spot.
SMU was a big winner over the last week as well and Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs in the top three. If SMU can keep recruiting at this level and getting blue chip players, they should be able to compete soon in the ACC.
Brent Key and Georgia Tech still hold a top five class in the ACC and they have not added any new commitments in July. There are still top targets on the board for the Yellow Jackets that they hope to add.
Florida State continues to creep up the rankings and they still hold the highest average recruiting rank in this cycle. Don't expect the Seminoles to slow down either.
Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia round out the top 10, bumping out Boston College and North Carolina. While there is still a ways to go, it has to be disappointing to see the Tar Heels at No. 13 in the ACC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/8, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. SMU
4. Georgia Tech
5. Florida State
6. Stanford
7. Duke
8. Syracuse
9. Pitt
10. Virginia
11. Boston College
12. Virginia Tech
13. North Carolina
14. NC State
15. Wake
16. Louisville
17. Cal
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris