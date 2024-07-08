All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/8)

Miami has taken over the top spot in the ACC recruiting rankings

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson had a hold on the No. 1 spot in the ACC Recruiting Rankings for months, but there is a new No. 1 now in the conference.

Miami has had the top recruiting class in the ACC for the past two seasons and Mario Cristobal is angling to make it three straight. The Hurricanes got more big time commitments this past week annd they moved past the Tigers for the No. 1 spot.

SMU was a big winner over the last week as well and Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs in the top three. If SMU can keep recruiting at this level and getting blue chip players, they should be able to compete soon in the ACC.

Brent Key and Georgia Tech still hold a top five class in the ACC and they have not added any new commitments in July. There are still top targets on the board for the Yellow Jackets that they hope to add.

Florida State continues to creep up the rankings and they still hold the highest average recruiting rank in this cycle. Don't expect the Seminoles to slow down either.

Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia round out the top 10, bumping out Boston College and North Carolina. While there is still a ways to go, it has to be disappointing to see the Tar Heels at No. 13 in the ACC.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/8, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. SMU

4. Georgia Tech

5. Florida State

6. Stanford

7. Duke

8. Syracuse

9. Pitt

10. Virginia

11. Boston College

12. Virginia Tech

13. North Carolina

14. NC State

15. Wake

16. Louisville

17. Cal

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

