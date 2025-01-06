Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Running Back Trey Cooley Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has had another entry to the transfer portal this morning. Running back Trey Cooley, who played for the Yellow Jackets for two seasons after transferring in from Louisville, is going back in the portal. Cooley was injured in the opening game vs Florida State and was not able to be much of a factor on offense this season.
Cooley had a red-hot start to the season a year ago in 2023 but was not a huge part of the rotation towards the end. He ranked fourth on the team in rushing yards (274), rushing attempts (64), and yards per carry (4.3). His three rushing touchdowns were tied for third on the team total touchdowns ranked fourth on the team.
He had an outstanding showing last season against his former team Louisville. In that game, he rushed for 52 yards and two scores on nine carries. His best statistical game came in last year’s home opener against South Carolina State. In that game, Cooley had 154 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on just 12 touches.
Cooley has one year of eligibility left.
Over the weekend, Georgia Tech received a commitment from Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler.
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hoffler joins UCF DT Matthew Alexander, UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, and Mercer edge rusher Brayden Manley as the new defensive line transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season. Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech has also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Mercer transfer Brayden Manley.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)