Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/14)
The race for the top recruiting class in the ACC continues and for the second straight week, Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are on top of the conference.
Cristobal is looking to get his program a third straight class at the top of the ACC and Miami is the only school in the ACC that is in the top 10 of the national rankings right now. They are still trying to fend off Clemson and Florida State and the Seminoles have been making a big charge as of late. Mike Norvell's program currently has the highest average recruiting rank in the conference right now and it would surprise nobody if they finished with the top class.
While those three schools have pulled ahead of everyone else for now, the battle to see who rounds out the top five is going to be interesting. SMU and Georgia Tech remain in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots and both programs still have top targets on the board. Brent Key and Rhett Lashlee have done a good job of building their classes out and could finish with some of the best classes in the conference.
Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia Tech round out the top ten. The Hokies are a team to watch after they grabbed four-star athlete Micah Matthews.
Boston College, Virginia, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Cal, and Louisville round out the rest of the rankings in the ACC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/14, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida Stae
4. SMU
5. Georgia Tech
6. Stanford
7. Duke
8. Syracuse
9. Pitt
10. Virginia Tech
11. Boston College
12. Virginia
13. North Carolina
14. NC State
15. Wake
16. Cal
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris