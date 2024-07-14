All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/14)

Miami remains at the top of the ACC recruiting rankings as the season gets closer

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The race for the top recruiting class in the ACC continues and for the second straight week, Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are on top of the conference.

Cristobal is looking to get his program a third straight class at the top of the ACC and Miami is the only school in the ACC that is in the top 10 of the national rankings right now. They are still trying to fend off Clemson and Florida State and the Seminoles have been making a big charge as of late. Mike Norvell's program currently has the highest average recruiting rank in the conference right now and it would surprise nobody if they finished with the top class.

While those three schools have pulled ahead of everyone else for now, the battle to see who rounds out the top five is going to be interesting. SMU and Georgia Tech remain in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots and both programs still have top targets on the board. Brent Key and Rhett Lashlee have done a good job of building their classes out and could finish with some of the best classes in the conference.

Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia Tech round out the top ten. The Hokies are a team to watch after they grabbed four-star athlete Micah Matthews.

Boston College, Virginia, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Cal, and Louisville round out the rest of the rankings in the ACC.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/14, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Florida Stae

4. SMU

5. Georgia Tech

6. Stanford

7. Duke

8. Syracuse

9. Pitt

10. Virginia Tech

11. Boston College

12. Virginia

13. North Carolina

14. NC State

15. Wake

16. Cal

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

