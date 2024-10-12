Army Football Moves to 6-0 In Blowout Win Against UAB
A 34-point first half was more than enough for Army as they would win by a final score of 44-10 against the UAB Blazers, who suffer their fifth loss of the season.
Army is Going Bowling
For the first time since 2021, Army is going bowling. It also marks the first time since 1996 that Army has started the season 6-0. They went on a nine game win streak that season, finishing 10-2.
Daily's Success Continues
Quarterback Bryson Daily continues to dominate opponents as he ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns Saturday. He completed three passes for 102 yards and one touchdown through the air. For Daily, it marks his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game and third game throwing for more than 100 passing yards. Daily now leads the American Athletic Conference in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Kitna's Struggles Continue
Another week goes by that UAB startinging quarterback Jacob Zeno is out. Head coach Trent Dilfer had to go to his backup Jalen Kitna who once again struggled, throwing for 169 yards, no touchdown and two interceptions. Kitna was also sacked three times.
What's next?
With the win, Army moves to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. They will go into their second game of a three-game homestand against East Carolina. As for UAB, they drop to a 1-5 record, their worst start since 2012. Their conference record is now 0-3 on the season. The Blazers will head to Tampa, Florida to take on the USF Bulls on October 19.
