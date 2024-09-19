Week 4 - #8 Miami Hurricanes vs South Florida Bulls: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
One of the most anticipated games of week four will occur in Tampa, Florida as the top ten-ranked Miami Hurricanes put their 3-0 record on the line against Byrum Brown and the 2-1 USF Bulls, who are coming off a win against Southern Mississippi.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup between in-state opponents.
#8 Miami Hurricanes (1-2, 0-1 ACC) @ University of South Florida (2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference)
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 7:00 PM ET // 6:00 PM CT
Location: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN
Radio: Radio:102.5 FM/102.5 HD-2 & Bulls Unlimited - USF Bulls App
Betting Line: Miami -16.5 (FanDuel)
Storylines
The Cam Ward Show heads to Tampa
One of the most electric payers in college football throughout the first three weeks of the season is Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward. After originally declaring for the NFL Draft, Ward later changed his mind and transferred to Miami. Through three weeks, he's completed 65 of 89 passes for 1,035 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Ward currently leads the ACC in passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback efficiency.
Where the Bulls have struggled
Although it's a small sample size, the Bulls' passing offense has been rough, ranking 12 out of 14 in the American Athletic Conference. While quarterback Byrum Brown hasn't been highlight-worthy yet this season, he's proven to be effective in the running game.
This season, Brown has thrown for 448 yards and rushed for 254 yards. The Bulls' struggles in the pass, you could say those passing struggles have contributed to having the third-best rush offense in the American. Brown is second in the AAC in rushing yards, currently.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulls have been able to stop the run, but struggle to stop the pass, allowing 239 yards through the air per game.
Hurricanes' defense living up to the hype
The transfer portal became the Miami Hurricanes' friend this past offseason and they were able to add plenty of pieces. Through three games, Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow has seven total tackles (two solo/five assisted), 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron has exceeded expectations early on posting 10 total tackles (seven solo/three assisted), 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, which is tied for first in the country.
The Canes' defense is coming off a game where they shutout Ball State in a 62-0 win and before that, they surrendered nine points to Florida A&M and in Week One, keeping the Florida Gators under 20 points.
Upset alert?
Outside of Florida, this would be the toughest opponent that the Hurricanes will face, with head coach Mario Cristobal and his squad favored to win by just 16.5. That is the closest odds since their week one game.
Prior to the Bulls' win over Southern Mississippi, they played the Alabama Crimson Tide well through three quarters and a half before Alabama scored 28 points in the fourth quarter. If the Bulls can play the Canes well and potentially thrive through the pass game, maybe the Bulls can hand Miami their first loss of the season.
