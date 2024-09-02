Week Two- South Florida @ Alabama: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Last season, the USF Bulls took on the Alabama Crimson tide and fell by a final score of 17-3. A lot was different back then for both schools, but primarily Alabama. Jalen Milroe didn't take the field, USF QB Byrum Brown threw for under 100 yards, and Alabama didn't look like the team that ended up making the Rose Bowl whatsoever. This time around, Alabama is coming off a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky and USF dominated Bethune-Cookman by a final score of 48-3.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bulls and the new-look Tide.
University of South Florida (1-0, 0-0 AAC) @ Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
Date: Saturday, September 7
Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN
Radio: 102.5 FM/102.5 HD-2 & Bulls Unlimited - USF Bulls App
Betting Line: Alabama favored -31 on FanDuel
Storylines
The Run Game Will Be Crucial For Both Teams
When these two teams faced off last season, both teams relied heavily on the running game. The Crimson Tide combined for 240 rushing yards while the Bulls had 200, with quarterback Byrum Brown leading the Bulls with 114 rushing yards.
Last week against Bethune-Cookman, the Bulls ran for 252 rushing yards with Kelley Joiner leading the way with 81 and two touchdowns. Byrum Brown tied Joiner with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own as well. Last season, the Bulls were the third-best rush offense in the American Athletic Conference.
In a dominant shutout win over the Hilltoppers, Alabama ran for 363 yards with Justice Haynes leading the way with 102 rushing yards and one touchdown. Like for USF, quarterback Jalen Milroe was right behind Haynes with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, the Crimson Tide ranked sixth in the SEC in rushing yardage.
Byrum Brown vs. Jalen Milroe
Both quarterbacks in this matchup are among the most electric players in college football, and play with a similar style. Both teams were towards the bottom of their respective conferences in pass offense last season. USF was 11th and Alabama was tenth.
In week one, Brown completed 13 of 20 passes for 152 yards while Milroe completed seven of nine passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. You could argue that both quarterbacks' strength lies in the run game, but they
Byrum Brown was just one of two quarterbacks to pass for over 3,000 yards and run for 800 yards. The other quarterback to do that was Heisman winner and current starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels.
Defense Wins Championships
Last season, both teams had the second-best defense in their respective conferences. Last week, Alabama shut out an opponent while the Bulls allowed a field goal. The low scoring affair last season showed why these two defenses were as good as they ranked last season.
It's an upgrade in competition this week, especially for the Bulls, but the point remains the same.
