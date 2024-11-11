Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 12
1. Western Kentucky
2. Jacksonville State
3. Sam Houston State
4. Liberty
5. La Tech
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. NM State
8. Florida International
9. UTEP
10. Kennesaw State
Week 11 of play in Conference USA was highlighted by a back-and-forth thriller that saw Jacksonville State complete a hail mary pass to tie the contest at the end of regulation – only to see the would-be game-winning PAT missed.
Unfortunately for Sonny Cumbie’s squad, after battling back from two scores down, Louisiana Tech fell in overtime, 44-37. The win moves the Gamecocks to 5-0 in league play, while the Bulldogs are facing their fourth-straight losing season after falling to 3-6.
Kennesaw State fell in double overtime to UTEP, 43-35.
However, the major story is the firing of Owls’ head coach Brian Bohanon, who was the program’s only head coach in 10 seasons of existence. The firing comes as somewhat of a surprise, after Bohanon had been successful during Kennesaw State’s FCS run and the program upset Liberty along with a pair of one-score losses over the last month of play.
Overall, not much movement in our power rankings as Jax State, Liberty and Western Kentucky all pick up wins that keep them in place while Sam Houston was on a bye week. Scotty Walden’s Miners earn a bump out of the last-place spot with the win over the Owls.
