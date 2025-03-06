FIU Football: Safety Demetrius Hill "Made A Mistake" Leaving After 2022 Season
MIAMI, FL - In 2025, it's not common to hear college football players say that they made a mistake when it comes to the transfer portal. FIU safety Demetrius Hill noted that feeling when he spoke to G5 Football Daily on Tuesday following the Panthers' first spring practice.
To provide some context, Demetrius Hill was with FIU in 2021, but only played in four games. In 2022, he finished the season with 95 total tackles (51 solo/44 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team, becoming the second FIU player to receive the honor (TY Hilton was the first in 2008).
Hill made it to spring camp with FIU, but a couple weeks into camp, he decided to enter the transfer portal and made his way to Illinois. His career at the power conference level would only last one game as he suffered multiple injuries, but most recently an ACL injury which kept him out for all of 2024.
After entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, he decided to make his way back to FIU.
"This was always home," Hill said. "I think I made a mistake leaving...I love to be back with the family, like it just feels like home, like being around family and just Panther nation, man. I love it."
Hill said that he wanted to stay following the 2022 season, but made his decision to leave based off of other people's opinions, not his own, amidst a flurry of offers from larger programs. However, Hill again indicated he is thrilled to return and rejoin friends and former teammates like Keegan Davis, Brian Blades II and Bobby Salla Jr.
Going into 2025, FIU will have two new starting safeties. Hill will have the opportunity to compete for one of those spots.
"Taking it day-by-day," said Hill. "There are a lot of good guys in the room ready to work. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. Strive for excellence, like coach Willie (Simmons) always says, just be the best me. If I am the best me, I know I'll fall into that job."