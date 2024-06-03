G5 Football Daily

G5 Ties on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Joe Londergan

Sept 27, 2008; Houston, TX, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Jarett Dillard (81) leads the Owls onto the field against the North Texas Mean Green in the fourth quarter at Rice Stadium. Rice defeated North Texas 77-20. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sept 27, 2008; Houston, TX, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Jarett Dillard (81) leads the Owls onto the field against the North Texas Mean Green in the fourth quarter at Rice Stadium. Rice defeated North Texas 77-20. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame announced the names of the players and coaches on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class.

Of the names on the ballot, nine coaches have spent time as the head coach of a program currently in the Group of Five. 18 players who played for a current G5 school are also up for selection. Those names are below.

PLAYERS

Bernard Berrian, Fresno State-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver

Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver

Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback

Ryan Yarborough, Wyoming-Wide Receiver

Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back

Steve Cockerham, Akron-Linebacker

John Dorsey, Connecticut-Linebacker

Matt Dunigan, Louisiana Tech-Quarterback

Timothy Flanders, Sam Houston State-Running Back

Don Griffin, Middle Tennessee State-Safety

Rene Ingoglia, Massachusetts-Running Back

Al Lucas, Troy-Defensive Lineman


Claude Mathis, Texas State-Running Back

Steve McAdoo, Middle Tennessee State-Offensive Lineman

Chris Parker, Marshall-Running Back

Gerry Quinlivan, Buffalo-Linebacker

Freddie Thomas, Troy-Defensive Back

Andre Young, Bowling Green-Defensive Lineman

COACHES

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)

Larry Coker-Texas-UTSA (2011-15)

Urban Meyer-Bowling Green (2001-02)


Darryl Rogers-Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75)


Nick Saban-Toledo (1990)

Jim Feix-Western Kentucky (1968-83)

Howard Fletcher-Northern Illinois (1956-68)

Maxie Lambright-Louisiana Tech (1967-78)

Charles Murphy-Middle Tennessee State (1947-68)

RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Who Are The Best Tight Ends in G5 Football in 2024?

College Football Hall of Fame Criteria:

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have been named a First Team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football. Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head football coach; won at least 60 percent of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three full seasons. If a coach is retired and over the age of 70, there is no waiting period. If he is over the age of 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In all cases, the candidate’s post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed. 

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.