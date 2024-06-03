G5 Ties on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
On Monday, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame announced the names of the players and coaches on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class.
Of the names on the ballot, nine coaches have spent time as the head coach of a program currently in the Group of Five. 18 players who played for a current G5 school are also up for selection. Those names are below.
PLAYERS
Bernard Berrian, Fresno State-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver
Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver
Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback
Ryan Yarborough, Wyoming-Wide Receiver
Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back
Steve Cockerham, Akron-Linebacker
John Dorsey, Connecticut-Linebacker
Matt Dunigan, Louisiana Tech-Quarterback
Timothy Flanders, Sam Houston State-Running Back
Don Griffin, Middle Tennessee State-Safety
Rene Ingoglia, Massachusetts-Running Back
Al Lucas, Troy-Defensive Lineman
Claude Mathis, Texas State-Running Back
Steve McAdoo, Middle Tennessee State-Offensive Lineman
Chris Parker, Marshall-Running Back
Gerry Quinlivan, Buffalo-Linebacker
Freddie Thomas, Troy-Defensive Back
Andre Young, Bowling Green-Defensive Lineman
COACHES
Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)
Larry Coker-Texas-UTSA (2011-15)
Urban Meyer-Bowling Green (2001-02)
Darryl Rogers-Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75)
Nick Saban-Toledo (1990)
Jim Feix-Western Kentucky (1968-83)
Howard Fletcher-Northern Illinois (1956-68)
Maxie Lambright-Louisiana Tech (1967-78)
Charles Murphy-Middle Tennessee State (1947-68)
College Football Hall of Fame Criteria:
To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have been named a First Team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football. Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head football coach; won at least 60 percent of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three full seasons. If a coach is retired and over the age of 70, there is no waiting period. If he is over the age of 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In all cases, the candidate’s post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed.