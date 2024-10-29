G5 Football Daily

AP POLL: Boise State Continue To Rise At #15, Army To #21 After Bye

Joe Londergan

Oct 12, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter an NCAA college football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Teubner was ejected from the game for targeting. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter an NCAA college football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Teubner was ejected from the game for targeting. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into Week 10 of the college football season, the AP Poll's top 25 includes two teams from the Group of Five conferences.

The Boise State Broncos continue to look like the G5's best contender for the College Football Playoff, up two spots to #15. Boise State took down UNLV 29-24 this past Friday in a rematch of the 2023 Mountain West Conference championship game. Boise State's one loss this season came against current #1 Oregon. Boise State hosts San Diego State this Friday night.

Jeff Monken's Army Black Knights move up from #23 to #21 this week, despite being on a bye over the weekend. They will host the Air Force Falcons this Saturday at Michie Stadium.

Navy fall out of the top 25 this week, after a 51-14 loss to now-#8 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium.

Other G5 teams that received votes this week were Memphis (34), Tulane (28), Navy (23), UNLV (4), and Louisiana (3).

