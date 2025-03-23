Boise State Backfield Set For Breakout 2025, Per National Outlet
After reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Boise State Broncos are once again expected to be one of the favorites to reach the postseason tournament in 2025.
The Broncos were also included in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2025 season. In naming the best candidate for a breakout player from each of those top 25 teams, ESPN mentioned the Broncos' running backs, who will have to follow up a historic season by likely first-round draft pick Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty's previous workload is expected to be split amongst a handful of backs, including junior Jambres Dumar and redshirt freshman Sire Gaines.
"There is no more Ashton Jeanty in the backfield for Boise State, but the majority of the offense built to support a strong running attack remains. It's why Dubar and Gaines could be in line for breakout seasons." -- ESPN's Paolo Ugetti
Gaines, a six-foot, 209-pound product of Perris, California appeared in three games for the Broncos in 2024, missing the rest due to a knee injury. He finished with 156 yards on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown, in addition to three catches for 44 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Entering his third season from Anna, Texas, Dumar has appeared in 19 games over the last two years for Boise State. He has totaled 87 rushes for 43 yards and four touchdowns in that span.
A major part of the Broncos' rushing equation in 2025 will also likely be Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod. The sixth-year player missed most of last season with the Bulldogs due to injury, but had a productive career prior to that, inlcuding a an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2023. The 5'8" Oxnard, California native has rushed for 1634 yards with 15 touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry.
Boise State open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 in Tampa, Florida against the South Florida Bulls.