Boise State Football: Mel Kiper Puts Ashton Jeanty At #19 in Latest Big Board

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff arms UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher (51) in the first quarter during the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper released his latest Big Board rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. Already regarded as one of this class' top prospects, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty found his way on to the list at #19. Jeanty is the highest-ranked running back on the list.

"He's a determined runner with excellent contact balance, forcing an FBS-high 100 missed tackles last season. And don't sleep on his receiving skills. He has sure hands out of the backfield, catching 43 passes in 2023."

Mel Kiper

Jeanty set Boise State program single-game records in Week One, with 267 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

It's important to remember that the Big Board is not a projection of where a prospect will be selected, but an overall ranking of the top prospects. However, the #19 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeanty and Boise State continue their season on Saturday at Oregon.

