Boise State's Kage Casey and Old Dominion's Jason Henderson Named Preseason All-Americans by Walter Camp Foundation
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, the Walter Camp Football Foundation released their annual preseason All-America teams.
Only two players from the Group of Five were represented in that group this season: Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey and Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson.
Casey is a key returning piece for a Boise State offense that propelled the program to their second consecutive Mountain West title and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024. The 6'5" 316-pounder was a second-team All-American last season after starting every game at left tackle, not allowing a sack in 440 pass-blocking snaps last season. Casey also helped pave the way for Heisman runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty in 2024.
The Broncos open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 against the South Florida Bulls in Tampa, Florida.
Henderson looks to rebound this season after missing all but one game last year due to injury. The redshirt senior earned All-America honors after the 2023 season where he averaged 14.2 tackles per game. The Pennsylvania native was also an All-American in 2022 after leading the nation in tackles with 186 tackles.
Old Dominion will begin the 2025 campaign at Indiana on August 30.