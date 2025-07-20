Boise State Tops Mountain West Preseason Poll Again
Mountain West Media Days have finished up, and players, coaches, and fans are getting excited for the 2025 season.
The preseason poll was released at the start of the event and to no surprise, the Boise State Broncos top the list. Boise State has been picked to win either their conference or division program for each of the last 18 seasons.
In this poll, each of the 39 members of the committee got to pick an entire list from 1-12, and each spot gives points. Boise State took the victory with 464 points, followed by UNLV at 415, and San Jose State at 359.
Of the 39 votes, an incredible 35 votes went to the Broncos, while the other four went to UNLV. In other words, 90% of the members of the committee believe that Boise State will win the conference.
In 2023, Boise State received 28 of the 35 votes to win the conference title, with the others being Fresno State, Air Force, and San Diego State. The Broncos went 6-2 in conference play, and destroyed UNLV in the conference title game, 44-20. Then, in 2024, Boise State once again was the favorite, receiving 38 of the 46 votes to win the title. Under no surprise, the Broncos went undefeated in conference standings, beat UNLV 21-7 in the championship game, and even made the college football playoff as the No. 3 seed.
Despite all the hype in the preseason poll, replacing Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders will be near impossible.
However, Maddux Madsen looks to lead an incredible team. He has weapons mainly at wide receiver and tight end, but running back as well. They return some of their offensive line that heavily contributed to Jeanty’s rush success. Even defensively, their key defensive backs return for another push at the College Football Playoff.
Boise State may be getting almost the votes, but they still seem overlooked from the national media. However, the Broncos understand what is at stake, and what they need to do to get there. They may be picked as the favorite in the preseason poll, but they know that what counts is the product on the field. Boise State go for their third-consecutive MWC title in 2025.