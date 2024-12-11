G5 Football Daily

Former Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin Hired To Be New Cal OC & QB Coach

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin is pictured before the start of a game against the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin is pictured before the start of a game against the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Cal football announced that former Boise State Broncos and Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin had been hired as the Golden Bears' newest offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and Harsin were on-staff together at Boise State from 2006 to 2009.

"I have spent several years of my coaching career on the same staff and in the same room with Coach Harsin," Wilcox said in a statement. "He is a proven winner whose record speaks for itself and he will make an immediate impact on our offense and in recruiting."

Harsin spent 2014 to 2020 as Boise State's head coach, winning three Mountain West titles in that span and accumulating a record of 69-19. He replaces Mike Bloesch at Cal, who still appears to be on staff per the school's website, but it's not yet clear in what capacity.

Cal finished outside the top 50 in FBS in most offensive categories in 2024, including points per game (25.6), yards per game (392.1), and third down conversions (39.51%).

