TRANSFER PORTAL: UTEP Lands Former #1 Recruit, Boise State & USC QB Malachi Nelson
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Boise State and USC quarterback Malachi Nelson will join Conference USA and transfer to UTEP. He was the former #1 overall recruit in ESPN's class of 2023. Per Thamel, he "will rank as the most decorated recruit in UTEP history."
Nelson has three years of eligibility remaining.
Per Thamel's reporting, Nelson turned down the opportunity to join a bigger school and earn more money because he believes in head coach Scotty Walden who recently finished his first season in El Paso.
Nelson's senior season at Los Alamitos High School saw him throw for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was named the 2022 Gatorade California Player of the Year.
In his four college appearances thus far, Nelson completed 13 passes for 128 yards and one interception. The 6'3," 193-pound quarterback began his career at USC, backing up Heisman winner and current Chicago Bear Caleb Williams.
Nelson transferred to Boise State in hopes of starting, but lost the Broncos' competition for the starting quarterback position to Maddux Madsen. Madsen led the Broncos to a 12-2 season, reaching the College Football Playoff before losing in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State.
UTEP went 3-9 in 2024, defeating FIU, Kennesaw State and New Mexico State. Nelson will likely be the Miners' starting QB when they open the season against Utah State on Saturday, August 30.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Frank Ponce Looking To Help Revive FIU Football After A Decade Away
Buffalo Blows Out Depleted Liberty 26-7 in Bahamas Bowl Win
TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion