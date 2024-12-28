G5 Football Daily

Louisiana Blown Out 34-3 By TCU in New Mexico Bowl

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
After ten wins in the regular season, Louisiana will end the 2024 campaign with two straight postseason losses. Newly-extended head coach Michael Desormeaux's team dropped a 34-3 result to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The 2024 Sun Belt runners-up saw the return of starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge to the lineup, but he was largely ineffective. Wooldridge completed seven passes on 20 attempts for 61 yards and an interception. Backups Daniel Beale and D'Wayne Winfield also combined to go for 4-6 for 34 yards and an interception.

The Cajun offense finished with 209 total yards, their lowest output of the season.

Louisiana's first points of the game did not come until the fourth quarter when All-American kicker Kenneth Almendares hit a 24-yard field goal, set up by an interception from defensive end Jordan Lawson.

2024 will mark three consecutive bowl game losses for the Cajuns, who have played in a bowl game each of the last seven seasons.

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

