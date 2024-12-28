Louisiana Blown Out 34-3 By TCU in New Mexico Bowl
After ten wins in the regular season, Louisiana will end the 2024 campaign with two straight postseason losses. Newly-extended head coach Michael Desormeaux's team dropped a 34-3 result to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.
The 2024 Sun Belt runners-up saw the return of starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge to the lineup, but he was largely ineffective. Wooldridge completed seven passes on 20 attempts for 61 yards and an interception. Backups Daniel Beale and D'Wayne Winfield also combined to go for 4-6 for 34 yards and an interception.
The Cajun offense finished with 209 total yards, their lowest output of the season.
Louisiana's first points of the game did not come until the fourth quarter when All-American kicker Kenneth Almendares hit a 24-yard field goal, set up by an interception from defensive end Jordan Lawson.
2024 will mark three consecutive bowl game losses for the Cajuns, who have played in a bowl game each of the last seven seasons.
