G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: New Orleans Area 2025 Athlete Commits To Arkansas State Football

Joe Londergan

Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones leads his team out on the field as Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northern Illinois Huskies leads Arkansas State Red Wolves 21-13.
Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones leads his team out on the field as Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northern Illinois Huskies leads Arkansas State Red Wolves 21-13. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY
In this story:

Arkansas State have added the ninth reported verbal commitment of their 2025 class. Athlete/WR Noah Tucker announced his intention to join Butch Jones' program Tuesday via X.

The 5'11" 165-pound prospect is entering his senior season at St. Charles Catholic High School in La Place, just outside New Orleans, Louisiana.

RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Offensive Impact Transfers in the G5 For 2024

Last season, Tucker helped lead St. Charles to a 13-1 record and ranking of #13 in the state of Louisiana.

Tucker did not have a formal rating from a national recruiting service. He chose the Red Wolves over an offer from the Central Florida Knights. UCF was his only other offer from a Division I school. He received his scholarship offer from Arkansas State on June 15.

Arkansas State's 2025 class is rated at #4 in the Sun Belt by 247Sports.

Tucker's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024.

Watch some of Tucker's High School highlights here.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt