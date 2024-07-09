RECRUITING: New Orleans Area 2025 Athlete Commits To Arkansas State Football
Arkansas State have added the ninth reported verbal commitment of their 2025 class. Athlete/WR Noah Tucker announced his intention to join Butch Jones' program Tuesday via X.
The 5'11" 165-pound prospect is entering his senior season at St. Charles Catholic High School in La Place, just outside New Orleans, Louisiana.
Last season, Tucker helped lead St. Charles to a 13-1 record and ranking of #13 in the state of Louisiana.
Tucker did not have a formal rating from a national recruiting service. He chose the Red Wolves over an offer from the Central Florida Knights. UCF was his only other offer from a Division I school. He received his scholarship offer from Arkansas State on June 15.
Arkansas State's 2025 class is rated at #4 in the Sun Belt by 247Sports.
Tucker's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024.
Watch some of Tucker's High School highlights here.