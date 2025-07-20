G5 Football Daily

Texas State's Lincoln Pare Headlines Sun Belt Nominees For Allstate Good Works Team

Joe Londergan

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Lincoln Pare (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green during the third quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Lincoln Pare (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green during the third quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

11 Sun Belt Conference football players have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Ethan Johnson - Appalachian State - Cornerback - Senior

Corey Rucker Jr. - Arkansas State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior

Jayden Jackson - Coastal Carolina - Safety - Redshirt Senior

Caden Jensen - Louisiana - Tight End - Redshirt Sophomore

Elijah Fisher - ULM - Offensive Guard - Redshirt Senior

Pichon Wembley - Georgia Southern - Offensive Guard - Senior

Blake Kendall - James Madison - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior

Toby Payne - Marshall - Tight End - Redshirt Junior

Koa Naotala - Old Dominion - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

Devin Voisin - South Alabama - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Running Back - Redshirt Senior

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt