Texas State's Lincoln Pare Headlines Sun Belt Nominees For Allstate Good Works Team
11 Sun Belt Conference football players have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season.
197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
Ethan Johnson - Appalachian State - Cornerback - Senior
Corey Rucker Jr. - Arkansas State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior
Jayden Jackson - Coastal Carolina - Safety - Redshirt Senior
Caden Jensen - Louisiana - Tight End - Redshirt Sophomore
Elijah Fisher - ULM - Offensive Guard - Redshirt Senior
Pichon Wembley - Georgia Southern - Offensive Guard - Senior
Blake Kendall - James Madison - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior
Toby Payne - Marshall - Tight End - Redshirt Junior
Koa Naotala - Old Dominion - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior
Devin Voisin - South Alabama - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Running Back - Redshirt Senior
