Top Florida Gators Football Transfers in the G5 2024
Former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier's time as the leader of the Florida Gators program is off to a slower start than most UF fans hoped. That's led to a healthy amount of transfers out of the program, with some landing in the Group of Five.
Florida never having a shortage of talent, FBS coaches were quick to pick up on many of the strongest names in that pool. These are a few that particularly stick out in that G5 group.
Defensive Back: Ethan Pouncey – Georgia Southern
The cousin of former NFL standouts Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, Ethan Pouncey brings 15 games of experience playing in the SEC to Clay Helton’s Georgia Southern program. The former 247Sports four-star recruit out of Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.) appeared both in the secondary and on special teams over his four seasons with the Gators and was a three-star transfer portal prospect. Especially for a program that ranked 109th in the nation in points per game allowed, Pouncey should be able to make an impact in the secondary.
Linebacker: Mannie Nunnery – Texas State
Ronald “Mannie” Nunnery has been well traveled during his college career. After signing with Houston as a three-star defensive back in the 2019 class, Nunnery eventually made his way to the linebacking room and started seven games in 2022 – recording 46 tackles with three for loss and one sack. Nunnery transferred to Billy Napier’s Florida team in 2023, but found a real fit with the Gators. He recorded 28 tackles in 11 contests with the Gators last season and entered the portal again – blasting Florida DC Austin Armstrong in a profane rant. Now with GJ Kinne, Nunnery’s talent should see him in the starting lineup come week one.
Quarterback: Max Brown – Charlotte
Offensive Lineman: Jordan Herman – Charlotte
As Biff Poggi seeks to rebuild the Charlotte program, a key part of those efforts will be stabilizing the quarterback and offensive line spots.
Poggi brought in former 247Sports three-star recruit Max Brown looking to be the 49ers signal-caller for the foreseeable future. The redshirt sophomore was a two-sport athlete with the Gators, playing both football and baseball. On the gridiron, the 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pounder played in six games making one start against Florida State.
Demonstrated by the number of transfers he brought in last season, Poggi isn’t afraid to take a chance on several project players. 6-foot-8-inch, 375-pound offensive lineman Jordan Herman began his at Hutchinson Community College where he appeared in one game before signing with the Gators. In two seasons, he played in three games and now lands with the Niners.