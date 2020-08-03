HoosiersNow
SI Weekly: Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (Aug. 2)

Tom Brew

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers from around the country.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there. (Many thanks to Jake Kokorowski from our AllBadgers.com site up in Wisconsin.)

Sports Illustrated

The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:

Big Ten

Indiana

From Hoosiers Now:

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan

From Wolverine Digest:

Ohio State

From Buckeyes Now:

Penn State

From AllPennState.com's Mark Wogenrich:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Duke

From Blue Devil Country:

LSU

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com:

Oklahoma State

From Pokes Report:

Football

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Schwarber Shines at Bat, in Field During Cubs's 2-1 Win

The Chicago Cubs have the best record in the National League, and left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been a big reason why, both offensively and defensively.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Thomas Bryant Explodes for 30 Points in Wizards' Loss

Thomas Bryant was an offensive force for the Washington Wizards, the certain star of our daily roundup on former Indiana players in the pros.

Tom Brew

Iowa's Luka Garza Decides to Return for Senior Season

Luka Garza, the Big Ten and national Player of the Year in 2020, has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft process and return to Iowa for one more run.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Illinois' Good-News Weekend Changes Balance of Big Ten Race

In back-to-back stunning announcements, Illinois stars Ayo Donsunmu and Kofi Cockburn said they are puling out of the NBA draft and returning to Champaign.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 1): OG Anunoby Comes Up Huge in Raptors' Win over Lakers

It looks like former Indiana star OG Anunoby is going to have a lot to say about the Toronto Raptors repeating in the NBA. He scored 23 points Saturday night in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 1): Schwarber Homers in 500th Career Game With Cubs

Kyle Schwarber hits a career milestone and adds a huge two-run homer that provided the Chicago Cubs with the victory margin on Saturday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tom Brew

Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana

Indiana had a huge recruiting day on Saturday, topped off with a commitment from three-star safety Maurice Freeman.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana

Class of 2021 Brownsburg offensive tackle Joshua Sales committed to Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Sales is the 12th player to commit to Indiana for that class.

Dylan Wallace

by

vesuvius13

Oladipo Starts, Scores 15 in Pacers' Win over Sixers

There has been some question as to whether Victor Oladipo wold be out there with his teammates during the NBA Restart, but he helped the Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia Saturday night.

Tom Brew

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt Says Basketball Planning To Start Nov. 10

The NCAA is still planning to start college basketball on time on Nov. 10. Indiana's first game would be at home on Nov. 10 against NJIT.

Dylan Wallace