Previewing Big Iowa Football Recruiting Weekend

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A an already big recruiting weekend for Iowa Football beginning Friday became huge last week when Kadyn Proctor announced he'd be there. The top-ranked offensive tackle in the country for 2023 also let folks know he trimmed his list of options to the Hawkeyes and Alabama.

Iowa annually picks a weekend each June when it plays host to verbal commitments and top targets in the current recruiting class. That will be this Friday through Sunday when 22 prospects are expected on campus.

"I want to get to connect with the (current) players and see their side of the program," New Jersey offensive lineman Logan Howland told HN. "I love spending time with the coaches, so it’ll be good go see them again."

Howland will be visiting with his Princeton (NJ) Hun School quarterback, Marco Lainez, a four-star signal caller verbally committed to the Hawkeyes.

In addition to Lainez, Iowa verbal pledges Zach Lutmer, John Nestor, Leighton Jones, Aidan Hall, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Alex Mota, Chase Brackney and David Caulker are expected to be in town this weekend. That means 13 of the anticipated visitors are uncommitted.

"I'm looking forward to another opportunity to see the coaches again and get a feel for the culture," Waverly-Shell Rock (IA) linebacker Asa Newsom told HN. "Obviously I’ve been there a good amount of times, so I already have good relationships and the feel for everything. I’m excited to just spend more time around the coaches and players."

Here's a closer look at the uncommitted recruits scheduled to be in Iowa City this weekend:

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk

Rivals Ranking: 5-Star, No. 14 Player Overall Nationally

Outlook: The humble giant officially visited Arkansas State and Alabama before canceling trips to Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. He narrowed his list to the Crimson Tide and Iowa.

In some ways, his finalists can be looked at in terms of David versus Goliath when it comes to program pedigree. But the Hawkeyes hang with anyone in regards to developing offensive linemen. He's also close friends with former Southeast Polk teammate Xavier Nwankpa, a true freshmen safety at Iowa.

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indianapolis (IN) Roncalli

Rivals Ranking: 4-Star, No. 25 OT Nationally

Outlook: Lauck already has visited Iowa three times unofficially and always has spoken highly of the Hawkeyes. Ohio State, which has offered a scholarship, was the only school he's visited more to date. He visited Michigan State last weekend, the only other official scheduled so far.

Lauck isn't tipping his hand when it comes to favorites, but it's likely a Big Ten battle for the Hawkeyes with the Buckeyes, Spartans and Michigan. This weekend could go a long way in Iowa's pursuit of the talented blocker.

Chris Terek, OL, Glen Ellyn (IL) Glenbard West

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 53 OT Nationally

Outlook: Terek has built a strong relationship with Iowa and position coach George Barnett since camping with the Hawkeyes last summer. He unofficially visited campus for a game in October and again in March. Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois already have played host to him on official visits this month.

It looks like a four-horse race for Terek. The Hawkeyes receive the last crack at winning him over.

Kenneth Merrieweather, ATH, Detroit King

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 18 Overall Player in Michigan

Outlook: Merrieweather visited Iowa for the spring scrimmage in April at Kinnick Stadium. He also stopped at Purdue and Cincinnati during spring ball. He hasn't conducted many interviews, sharing his feelings on schools, but he's indicated through his trips that he'd like to stay close to home.

Iowa projects Merrieweather (6-3, 245) on defense, perhaps at linebacker or defensive end.

Logan Howland, OT, Princeton (NJ) Hun School

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 41 OT Nationally

Outlook: Howland's recruitment blew up this spring. He narrowed his list of potential schools to Iowa, Oklahoma, Miami (FL) and Michigan. He's already officially visited the other finalists.

Howland returns to Iowa City after visiting in early April. Being on campus with Lainez for the official is a plus for the Hawkeyes.

Kendrick Gilbert, DE, Indianapolis (IN) Cathedral

Rivals Ranking: 4-Star, No. 17 DE Nationally

Outlook: Another prospect playing his recruitment close to the vest, Gilbert has officially visited Purdue, LSU and Kentucky so far this month. He unofficially stopped in Iowa City last summer and again for a game during the '21 season. He's been to Purdue five times.

Trevor Buhr, DL, Washington (MO) High

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 18 Overall Player in Missouri

Outlook: Buhr enjoyed his unofficial visit to Iowa in the spring. He officially visited Iowa State earlier this month, and his recruitment could down to a Hawkeye-Cyclone battle. He's been to Ames three times.

Asa Newsom, LB, Waverly-Shell Rock (IA) High

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 33 OLB Nationally

Outlook: The in-state target has visited Iowa six times, by far the most of any school. His last stop came for spring practice during April. He's officially visited Kansas State, Minnesota and Stanford so far this month.

His older brother, Mosai Newsom, plays defensive line at Nebraska. Marcus Newsom, his father, is the head track and cross country coach for Wartburg. Asa has plenty of good guidance in this decision.

Jaron Tibbs, WR, Indianapolis (IN) Cathedral

Rivals Rank: 3-Star, No. 19 Player Overall in Indiana

Outlook: Tibbs visited Iowa for a spring practice in April. He came away impressed. He officially visited Purdue earlier this month, a week after his prep teammate, Gilbert, stopped in West Lafayette.

Tibbs and Gilbert will be in Iowa City together this weekend. Time will tell if the joint experience impacts them enough to pull them away from their home state.

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis (MO) University High

Rivals Rank: 3-Star, No. 22 Player Overall in Missouri

Outlook: Ortwerth has visited Iowa twice already this calendar year, the last stop coming in the spring. He officially visited Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin so far this month. The Hawkeyes offered in February.

When it comes to tight end, Iowa ranks among the best landing spots in the country. That said, Ortwerth's other finalists also utilize the position well.

Jordan Allen, DE, Olathe (KS) South

Rivals Rank: 3-Star, No. 6 Player Overall in Kansas

Outlook: Allen visited Iowa in April. He picked up a scholarship offer during the stop.

Iowa State and Missouri have played host to Allen on official visits this month. He's been in Ames three times. He's hasn't talked much publicly about his recruitment, which includes reported scholarship offers from USC, Washington and Kansas State, among others.

George Burhenn, TE, Fortville (IN) Mount Vernon

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 17 Player Overall in Indiana

Outlook: Burhenn has not yet visited Iowa City. The Hawkeyes offered a scholarship in early May.

Iowa State and Purdue have played host to him so far this month. He also reported scholarship offers from Michigan State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, among others.

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago Kenwood

Rivals Ranking: 3-Star, No. 31 Safety Nationally

Outlook: Tate unofficially visited Iowa back in March. He liked what he saw and heard. Nestor works out with Tate and has been selling the Hawkeyes.

Tate has officially visited Wisconsin and Purdue this month, and his recruitment is shaping up like a battle of Big Ten West programs. He also reported scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.