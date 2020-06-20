Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 3 for Class of 2021 WR O'Mega Blake

Matthew McGavic

The search for the next offensive skill position recruit picked up a little bit of steam for the University of Louisville football program on Saturday, the Cardinals have made the top three for three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver O'Mega Blake.

A native of the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies also made the cut for the South Pointe HS product. He plans on committing to one of the three schools on Monday, June 22.

A six-foot-two & 160 pound prospect hailing from Rock Hill, Blake is the No. 4 player in the state of Florida and the No. 86 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports in-house rankings.

O'Mega Blake's Junior Year Highlights:

While Louisville only has to fight off two other schools to land him, don't expect him to wind up in a Cardinal uniform. Currently, all 21 of the Crystal Ball projections between Rivals and 247Sports all have him penned as a Gamecock.

The Cards currently have sixteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, but only two offensive skill position recruits:

