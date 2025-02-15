Miami Named the Biggest Transfer Portal Off-Season Winners
The Miami Hurricanes spent all offseason plugging in every missing hole and returning as one of the best teams in the country.
It started being listed as one of the biggest winners from the transfer portal this off-season by Pro Football Focus and it is hard to disagree.
Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
Zechariah Poyser, CB (Jacksonville State)
CJ Daniels, WR (LSU)
Adam Brooks, LS (Charlotte)
Charles Brantley, CB (Michigan St.)
Carter Davis, K (FAU)
David Blay, DL (LA Tech)
Alex Bauman, TE (Tulane)
James Brockermeyer, C (Alabama, TCU)
Ethan O’Connor, CB (Washington State)
Carson Beck, QB (Georgia)
Jack Nickel, TE Michigan State, UAB)
It is highlighted by the addition of the No. 1 overall player in the portal Carson Beck. Then it follows down with some of the best players in the rankings coming over in the portal. Miami has four of the top 10 players to join the ACC and easily wiped down the conference bringing in the talent. Now it comes down to on if they will perform.
Spring football is still a few weeks away. Thanks to the spring portal, some more players have a chance to play for the Hurricanes.
